The North American Aronia Berry Festival is Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Sawmill Hollow Family Farm north of Missouri Valley.
The North American Aronia Berry Festival is a celebration of the bountiful harvest season with food, aronia berry wine tasting, beer garden, nature exploration, yoga, kids activities, music, and live performances. All things aronia berry!
Saturday’s events include:
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Artisan vendors and kids activities.
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Aronia berry beer and wine garden.
• 1:30-5:30 p.m. – Live music from Texas Moon.
• 3 p.m. – Geocaching workshop.
• Aronia Berry Bingo every hour.
Directions to Sawmill Hollow Family Farm:
• From Omaha/Council Bluffs or Sioux City – take Interstate 29 to Modale exit (Exit 82), turn east on F-50/270th Street, turn left on L-20 (Loess Hills Trail), then right on L-23 (Laredo Avenue). Continue on Laredo Avenue for 2.8 miles. Turn left on Kennedy Avenue. Farm is to the right at the fork, or signs will direct you to parking.
• From Logan area – take Highway 127 west to Magnolia. Turn left on L-23 (Laredo Avenue). Turn right on Kennedy Avenue. Farm is to the right at the fork, or signs will direct you to parking.
