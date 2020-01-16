A rural Mondamin house fire was extinguished without human injuries Tuesday night, Jan. 7. The family pet, it is believed, did not escape.
According to Mondamin Fire Chief Brian Rife, who was Incident Commander on the blaze, the department was dispatched to the residence at 1950 178th Lane owned by Martin C. Nuzum at approximately 8:15 p.m. following a confusing call to the Harrison County Communications Center.
“There was some confusion. The call actually came in from Nebraska, and the dispatchers had to do some research. They did a great job,” he said.
In addition to the Mondamin fire department, units from Little Sioux, Pisgah, Magnolia, Modale, and Woodbine were called in to help battle the blaze.
“There were a lot of young firefighters there, and they all did an excellent job,” Rife said.
Harrison County REC, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Red Cross also responded.
“When we got to the house, the fire was burning through the roof on the south end,” Rife reported. “We did save the north end of the structure, but with smoke and water damage, it is likely a total loss.”
Rife said that the occupants reported that the fire began around an outlet, and upon investigation, it appeared that the blaze was electrical. Nothing is suspicious, and there will be no further investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family and donations can go through that organization.
According to online real estate records, the one-story frame home was built in 1940 and assessed at $48,346 in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.