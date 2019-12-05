A small fire caused a lot of smoke at the Logan-Magnolia school early Friday morning.
According to Superintendent Tom Ridder, alarms began sounding around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. By the time the first responders arrived at the school, the fire was extinguished.
The fire began in the furnace vent in the shop room, and though it didn’t cause any damage, Ridder said there was a lot of smoke.
Staff was able to air the room out and classes were not affected. No cause for the fire was given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.