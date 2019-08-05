The Mondamin City Park is a point of pride for the Mondamin community, and it became more so last year after an automated splash pad was added to the community attraction.
The splash pad became a reality after Mondamin resident Mary Seago sought and was granted permission by the Mondamin City Council to apply for a Dean J. King Family Foundation grant to help fund the desired project. The application proved successful and the municipality was awarded a grant.
The splash pad was completed in September 2018 and had just about a month of use before the season ended for the year.
To operate the attraction, one pushes a start button, and it runs for a specified amount of time before shutting off in order to save water, at which point the splash pad can be reactivated with the start button again.
After a delayed opening this year due to flooding and a high water table, the splash pad was used for just a couple of months before the start button was broken.
Mondamin officials are unsure how the button was broken. Mayor Brian Rife said that when the part required to fix it was ordered, it was on back order, which led him to believe it might have been defective.
The needed part was scheduled to arrive this week, so it is anticipated that the splash pad will be up and running again soon.
According to Mondamin City Clerk Alyx Hirst, the feedback from the splash pad has been awesome.
“We have people from all over the county that come and not only use our splash pad, but the park as a whole,” she said. “We have so much to offer at our city park, and we take a lot of pride in it.”
Hirst added that she has also had a request to use the park for a day for 40 to 50 youth in a summer program.
