New sign at Watson Station

Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with more showers at times. High 74F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.