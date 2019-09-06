New Missouri Valley Community School District staff

Newly hired staff at Missouri Valley Community School District are pictured. Front row, from left, are Zari Liljedahl (elementary para), Dani Schroder (elementary para), Theresa Dowling (new hire mid-year 2019 as a para educator, hired as elementary secretary as of Aug 2019), Katie Preston (elementary para to high school/middle school para), Nicole Gustafson (high school teacher) and Nikki Brinker (high school teacher, high school/middle school nurse). Back row, from left, Elle Kloewer (elementary teacher), Ashley Denton (elementary counselor), Brandy Mace (elementary para), Jolene Whitmore (middle school teacher) and Teresa Czarnecki (elementary teacher). Not pictured is Kirsten Nelson (elementary para).