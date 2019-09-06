New Missouri Valley Community School District staff
Buy Now

Newly hired staff at Missouri Valley Community School District are pictured. Front row, from left, are Zari Liljedahl (elementary para), Dani Schroder (elementary para), Theresa Dowling (new hire mid-year 2019 as a para educator, hired as elementary secretary as of Aug 2019), Katie Preston (elementary para to high school/middle school para), Nicole Gustafson (high school teacher) and Nikki Brinker (high school teacher, high school/middle school nurse). Back row, from left, Elle Kloewer (elementary teacher), Ashley Denton (elementary counselor), Brandy Mace (elementary para), Jolene Whitmore (middle school teacher) and Teresa Czarnecki (elementary teacher). Not pictured is Kirsten Nelson (elementary para).

 Submitted

Newly hired staff at Missouri Valley Community School District are pictured. Front row, from left, are Zari Liljedahl (elementary para), Dani Schroder (elementary para), Theresa Dowling (new hire mid-year 2019 as a para educator, hired as elementary secretary as of Aug 2019), Katie Preston (elementary para to high school/middle school  para), Nicole Gustafson (high school teacher) and Nikki Brinker (high school teacher, high school/middle school nurse). Back row, from left, Elle Kloewer (elementary teacher), Ashley Denton (elementary counselor), Brandy Mace (elementary para), Jolene Whitmore (middle school teacher) and Teresa Czarnecki (elementary teacher). Not pictured is Kirsten Nelson (elementary para).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.