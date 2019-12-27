New council members Eric Ford and Kenneth Dooley Sr., as well as Mayor Shawn Kelly, were sworn in at the regular Missouri Valley City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
City Council member Sherman Struble received a Certificate of Election alongside the re-elected Mayor and newly elected council members.
Roger Gunderson and John Tiffey each received recognition for their service and a message of thanks from the city council and Kelly.
It was reported by City Clerk Jodie Flaherty that City Hall needs new computers, as the ones in use are seven years old.
The city currently uses Windows 7, an operating system that is becoming obsolete with support for that system becoming unavailable in the near future.
Additionally, the city’s technical support contract expires within a few weeks.
Flaherty sought quotes and received three drastically different offers.
“I have also been working on getting department head emails that would include Street Superintendent, Parks Superintendent, Building Inspector, and Mayor,” Flaherty said, “but the first thing we need to talk about are the computers.”
The three companies supplied quotes for five computers, a server, emails, and labor.
LightBox Systems’ quote totaled $14,965.19; Scantron, the city’s current supplier, quoted a total of $12,879; and Computer Service Innovations quoted $9,157.18.
“I have worked with (Computer Service Innovations) in the past, and they are a fine company to work with,” she said. “I would recommend going with CSI. They are drastically lower.”
Flaherty said that all of the systems would have to be upgraded sooner rather than later. She priced computers for all departments, and CSI has the lowest cost for that as well.
The fire department is required to have its own isolated server.
“With these quotes I can purchase computers individually,” she added. “There are other departments that have the same computers we do. The Police Department does, and so does the Water Department.”
The City Council also heard a rental property registration update from John McCurdy, Executive Director of Southwest Iowa Planning Council.
Two public input meetings were held. The first one was a group setting, and the second was by individual appointments.
“The first we had a small, but mighty group with some good conversation there,” he said. “The second was by appointments. We didn’t have a ton of people take us up on the opportunity, but we were available.”
McCurdy encouraged the city council to update the local ordinance from the 2010 Inspection code to the 2015 code and establish the program.
“We had some discussion about the practical aspects of registering properties,” he added. “We talked through the procedures and best practices, and at the same time the fees resolution. We had a good discussion about potentially waiving re-inspection fees if people get the repairs done ahead of time and things like that.”
McCurdy also stated that SWIPCO offers a contract service for rental inspections, as well as services for dangerous and dilapidated properties.
As for timeframe, McCurdy recommends offering property owners 90 days to register before inspections would begin.
Other items before council:
• Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Jeannie Wortman asked the City Council to consider developing a strategic plan to increase the downtown appeal when the sidewalk project begins. She suggested they might contemplate street lamps, flower planters, benches, and waste bins.
• Christine Leusink, a volunteer with the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking, asked for the City Council’s support for training hotel and motel workers in Missouri Valley and plans to read a proclamation at the upcoming City Council meeting.
• The City Council voted to install a streetlight near 909 First St. at the request of citizens in that area for public safety.
• The City Council adopted amendments to ordinances regarding conflicts of interest, operating budget preparation, and solid waste control due to legislative changes, and then voted to waive the second and third readings.
• Following a closed session, the City Council voted to allow Missouri Valley Police Chief Ed Murray to carry over 101 vacation hours into 2020.
