New Logan-Magnolia staff

New staff hired at the Logan-Magnolia Community School District for the new school year include, from left, Jill Kiger, elementary principal; Matt Kiger, high school math; Joe Gorman, junior high social studies; and Tricia Marcum, elementary special education.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
Top 10 List
-
For the love of John Deere green
-
Is this Amerika?
-
Tornado alley: New weather exhibit opens at Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
-
Teen, adult charged in crash that killed 14-year-old Blair girl
-
2019 MVHS Homecoming Royalty - King Garner, Queen Crispin
-
Becky J. Watts
-
Man suspected in Washington County burglary arrested
-
FRIDAY FOOTBALL UPDATE: Washington County teams go 0-for-3
-
Two bypass options carried forward for Highway 30
-
Week 3, High School Football ScoreBoard - Sept. 13, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.