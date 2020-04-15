Logan-Magnolia banners
Matt Gengler

New Logan-Magnolia sponsored banners arrived the week of April 6, and they have been raised in downtown Logan as well as in Magnolia. Banners are still being installed in both communities. There are a total of 17 banners hung in the Logan-Magnolia school parking lot alone.

