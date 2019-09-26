A library is a luxury most small towns with fewer than 300 residents cannot claim. Not so for Modale. The library there may be small, but the services provided there are huge.
“We’ve always been proud in Modale to have a library,” library board member Ruth Zahner said.
Library Director Sheri Schulz has long acted as the librarian, as well, but when the summer intern left, the board needed to hire a new librarian. They had offered the position to Tammy Cooperrider, a newer Modale resident, before, but the timing was just off.
That all changed in August when Cooperrider accepted the position and jumped right in.
She said it seemed her new home and her new position were just waiting for her.
Cooperrider added, “I love to read, and my daughter loves to read. It just kept calling to me. I feel like it was my calling.”
Cooperrider and her husband lived in Council Bluffs for a number of years with nine children between them. They wanted to move to a much smaller, more rural community.
Modale was a perfect solution. It is halfway between adult children and grandchildren in Council Bluffs and Onawa.
“We were looking for a while, and the house here became available,” she said. “Now we have a nice, safe place for them to be. It’s like a dream come true for me.”
Cooperrider homeschools her children, and that may work well with her position as the librarian. Cooperrider plans to invite other homeschool families to use the resources found at the library.
She also plans to expand the library’s art area, bring back Story Time for tots not yet school, and, according to Schulz, they may bring back puzzle and game night. The library also offers LEGOs, computers, a smart television, books on tape, specialty cake pans and candy molds, and magazines, as well as large-print books and many other offerings.
“I have been asking adults what they would like to see here,” she said. “Maybe we can focus on that.”
Some things she hopes to add are non-fiction, historical biographies, and fantasy/ scientific fiction collections.
Shulz is working on a grant for movable shelving that will allow the library to open up a larger workspace for some of their more popular activities. Money from the grant, if given, will also be used to make some facility improvements to bring it closer to American with Disabilities Act compliancy.
Additionally, Modale City Council member Josh Marshall moved during a city council meeting to increase the library’s budget by $2,500, an increase for the first time in more than 15 years.
With plans to update the library and what it has to offer, Cooperrider is keeping it simple – she wants to focus on doing her job well.
“I just want to do a good job,” she said. “Growing up, I loved the library. It was my escape.”
