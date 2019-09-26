Pictured are the Modale Public Library's director and librarian with two board members. These ladies are among several who keep the institution running smoothly, and they have a lot to smile about. Not only did they recently hire a new librarian, they were also granted a budget increase of $2,500 annually. From left are board member Loene Herman, Director Sheri Schulz, Librarian Tammy Cooperrider, and board member Ruth Zahner. Not pictured are board members Jennifer Skinner, Deb Davey, and Sue Kirliln.