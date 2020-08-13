The Iowa Department of Education, Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services announced new income guidelines for free and reduced cost school meals and snacks.
The adjustments, effective July 1, may mean more students are eligible for reduced cost or free meals at school.
For instance, last year a family of four in Iowa could be eligible for reduced meals if the total annual income was less than $47,638. That same family can make up to $48,470 this year and be eligible for reduced price meals.
Households must complete an application, available at the school district, listing all children in the home.
Some students may already be eligible and approved such as those receiving Family Investment Program benefits or benefits from certain Medicaid programs.
Those households that are already qualified will receive a letter from their children’s schools notifying them of the benefits, and they will not need to do anything further for free meals unless there are children not listed in the letter.
If the household receives a letter, but there are children not listed, they must contact the school to have benefits extended to additional children.
Families who do not wish to receive free or reduced meals, if already approved, can contact the school to decline those benefits as well.
Other families may receive a letter from the Department of Human Services. If so, they are asked to take that letter to their school to receive free meals.
For a complete list of eligibility requirements, visit educateiowa.gov.
