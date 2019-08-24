The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit will be in Woodbine on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28, for the 31st Annual Applefest.
The Applefest Steering Committee is proud to offer the nationally acclaimed mobile exhibit from the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation.
The Siller family started the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor the memory of Stephen Siller, a New York City Firefighter who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001.
Two NYC firefighters accompany the traveling museum and will guide the tour.
“We have been told they were at Ground Zero,” organizer Gary Alton said.
Guided tours through the interpretive exhibit will be offered on Friday, Sept. 27, from 3:30-7:30, and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for the general public.
Seventy-five students from each of the Harrison County school districts will experience guided tours on Friday from 9 a.m. through 3:30 a.m.
These tours through the 1,000 square-foot exhibit, which is in a 53-foot tractor-trailer combination, are free to the public.
The Applefest committee is seeking donations as the cost to bring this exhibit to Harrison County is approximately $14,000. More than $10,000 has already been collected with the County Board of Supervisors pledging $500 on Thursday, Aug. 1.
This is not a fundraiser for the committee, but rather an experience the committee wishes to share.
“We are bringing this to the county to expose people to the actual event,” Alton added.
The interactive experience is designed to educate citizens of the events of that tragic day. The displays include artifacts, such as steel beams from the towers, documentary video, and recordings of first responder radio transmissions, according to the exhibit’s website.
To make a donation, mail payments or drop them off at Woodbine Main Street, 313 Walker, Woodbine, IA 51579 or United Country Loess Hills Realty, 510 Walker in Woodbine, or contact Patty Reisz at 712-592-0223 or Woodbine Main Street at 712-647-3434. For more information, go online to tunnel2towers.org.
“I think it is important. This generation of kids haven’t (lived through it), and I think it is important they understand the giving, the togetherness,” Alton said. “It is a fabulous reminder of who we are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.