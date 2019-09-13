Nealy Hall in Little Sioux underwent some much-needed improvements this past summer as the Little Sioux community celebrated their historic hall with an open house on Aug. 4.
Neely Hall was built in 1955. Over the years, the building has been part of numerous family celebrations, weddings, and reunions, but time had taken its toll on the building. Renovations to the historic building were made this past summer.
Late in 2018, the Little Sioux Homecoming Committee applied for and received a grant for building improvements, funded through the Dean J. King Family Foundation.
Improvements included replacing the original tile and applying a fresh coat of paint on the inside to brighten up the building.
Sabrina Rife, a senior at West Harrison High School, decided to pitch in with the painting and use this as a community service project. She stated she enjoys assisting on improvement projects and felt it was worth the time and effort.
