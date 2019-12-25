The National Weather Service presented Michael Steckelberg of Missouri Valley with a 40-year service certificate as the official National Weather Service Cooperative Weather Observer for Missouri Valley.
Steckelberg uses National Weather Service equipment to record and report precipitation to the National Weather Service in Valley, Neb. One of the pieces of equipment Steckelberg uses is a solar-powered precipitation gauge to weight and document daily precipitation amounts.
Every minute, the gauge measures the amount of precipitation that has fallen. At the end of each month, Steckelberg downloads the data onto a flash drive and sends it to the National Weather Service Office in Valley. The data is quality controlled and then forwarded to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
The data provided by cooperative observers like Steckelberg is used extensively by the National Weather Service, State Climatologist, and numerous others in the public and private sectors. It eventually becomes a permanent part of the climatic record for the local area and nation.
The observers record a variety of weather elements, such as precipitation, temperature, river water level, soil temperatures, and severe weather phenomenon.
There are over 250 official volunteer cooperative weather observers in the state and nearly 10,000 nationwide. Observers are located at private residents, ranches, farms, municipal facilities, utilities, dams, parks, game refuges, radio stations, and many other locations.
The Department of Commerce, National Weather Service, and State Climatologist greatly appreciate this service and extend their congratulations to Steckelberg for a job well done.
Joni Brand from the National Weather Service office in Valley made the presentation. The award consisted of a framed certificate and lapel pin.
