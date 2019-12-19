Changes are in store for the Missouri Valley Police Department’s fleet of vehicles – it will no longer be solely Ford Explorers.
After months trying to pin down a delivery date, Missouri Valley Police Chief Ed Murray took his fleet vehicle order from Woodhouse to Karl Chevrolet in Ankeny.
He reported to Missouri Valley City Council on Dec. 3 that he still had not heard back from the salesperson at Woodhouse.
“The last time I talked with the salesman, he still could not give me any kind of information on when it would be delivered,” Murray said. “He, in fact, wanted me to contact the factory myself.”
Instead of a Ford Explorer, Murray ordered a new Chevy Silverado. The Silverado will be about $7,000 cheaper than the Explorer, depending upon the package needed, according to Murray.
“Our budgeted amount for the Explorer was $30,500 with trade. The price of the truck is approximately $23,400 with trade,” Murray said. “I am still waiting to hear on the price of the partition, console, etc. and the equipment installation charges. The $30,500 price on the Explorer didn't include any equipment installation charges.”
Murray further reported that he anticipates major purchases for his department during the upcoming fiscal year, specifically new radios.
Harrison County updated to the new ISICS/700Mhz system this last year. Currently, the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation use the new system, according to Harrison County Emergency Manager Larry Oliver.
“Because 700Mhz is a completely different frequency platform, compatible radios would be required to have interoperability with the other agencies,” Oliver added.
“The quote that I received for the new radios is $64,884.39. This would be for four in-car radios, one base station radio located inside the police department, and seven portables that the officers carry on their person, not including installation,” he added.
Dunlap, Logan, and Woodbine Police Departments have begun, or completed, the process of updating as well, Oliver said, either with vehicle or handheld radios.
“We are the only ones in Harrison County on the old radio system,” Murray said, “so right now we cannot communicate with the deputies of Harrison County or any other departments, and that is a safety issue.”
Finally, Murray said, a Missouri Valley police officer is interested in implementing the DARE program locally again.
Murray spoke with Brent Hoesing, Superintendent of Missouri Valley schools, who said the DARE program will likely tie into the Missouri Valley Coalition for Change.
Missouri Valley High School Principal Kristie Kruckman presented that program to the city council as well during the meeting.
Kruckman told council that when she transitioned from teacher to administrator at the school, she began looking at programs, other than educational programs, to impact students’ success.
“One of the things that became very apparent to me from the beginning was a changing culture of drug and alcohol use among our youth,” she said. “Right now, the epidemic you might hear about is vaping.”
Kruckman is concerned.
She reached out to a friend and fellow Iowa public school administrator, who told her about a coalition his district began in order to reduce drug and alcohol use and to effect a generational change.
“We met with the coalition they had established in their county,” she said. “They were doing some great work partnering with the school to reduce drug and alcohol abuse.”
Kruckman decided she wanted to do something similar in Missouri Valley and sought the council’s support for the coalition.
There are seven sectors to include before the Coalition can write for a Drug Free Communities grant, which is generally used to hire a person to serve as a liaison between youth and business, festivals, and events.
“It is about working closely with people in the community to lessen the impact on youth,” she said.
That grant, Kruckman said, awards up to $125,000 annually, to be matched locally within five years through monetary or in-kind donations.
She added that she has had people reaching out to her to expand the program to include other Harrison County communities, but Kruckman said she is not yet ready to expand the program.
One sector yet to be represented is local government.
With that, Kruckman asked that one council member or City of Missouri Valley representative join the coalition.
“It is really the one area we don’t have covered,” she added.
Council members seemed very interested in the coalition, which meets once a month for an hour.
