The Missouri Valley High School Class of 1969 is celebrating its 50-year reunion with a dance during Alumni Weekend in Missouri Valley, and all are invited to join them.
The dance, featuring the Byron James Gang, is open to the public and will be held at the Eagles Club, 118 S. Fifth St. in Missouri Valley, on Friday, June 14, from 8 p.m. to midnight. There is an admission fee at attend.
The festivities for the Class of 1969 begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the Eagles Club for a class dinner with class members and their guests invited to eat off the menu at the Eagles Club from 5-7 p.m.
On Saturday, June 15, class members and guests are invited to gather at the 4-H Building in Missouri Valley City Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to catch up with each other. A taco bar with veggie and fruit trays will be catered for the reunion gathering. There is a fee for the lunch.
The Alumni Banquet will be held at Missouri Valley High School Saturday evening from 6:30-9 p.m. Following the banquet, class members are encouraged to meet up once again at the 4-H Building in the park.
Class pictures will take place Friday evening with the band at the Eagles Club and again on Saturday afternoon at Watson Station in Missouri Valley City Park.
