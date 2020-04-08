The Missouri Valley Community School District Board of Directors determined, after reviewing the district’s debt service schedule in February 2015, that the district could begin to pay off principal early, refinance, or restructure debt on or after July 1.
To that end, the district sought bids for a refinancing package, which were presented at the March 26 special board meeting.
“The rates came back just phenomenal,” Dr. Brent Hoesing, Superintendent, said.
The top three bids for refinancing bonds issued in 2015 for the Master Campus Plan facility project were reviewed. JP Morgan bid 1.09 percent, Midstates Bank bid 1.868 percent, and First Internet Bank bid 3.25 percent.
“In any other situation, we would be thrilled to get a 1.868 percent. The fact that we got a 1.09 percent is just unbelievable,” Hoesing said. “Prior to COVID-19, we were planning on an interest rate around 2.25%.”
Current bonds hovered at 2 percent interest and were then increased in increments to 3 percent interest by the original payoff date.
After refinancing those bonds at the lower 1.09 percent interest rate, the district will save more than $209,000 after finance fees are paid.
When the district began considering this, the savings due to refinancing was anticipated to be about $40,000.
“That is $209,000 less that we would have spent over the course of the next 10 years as we were paying these off,” he explained. “That is fantastic. It is more money we can spend on kids.”
He explained that the money saved will be used to continue to address issues and improve their facilities moving forward.
Hoesing further demonstrated the expected cash flow and future projects for the board to consider. Those projects may include the repairing the boiler and HVAC at the elementary, replacing flooring in the high school, resurfacing the track and parking lot, or repairing the high school bleachers.
“Those are things we have noted as far as our facility plan, and we sketched out when we believe those things need to occur,” Hoesing said. “Not everything is on here, and these aren’t necessarily when we are going to spend the money, but are for the purposes of budgeting.”
The board approved the new bond sale of $4.887 million, which includes $3,087,000 in refinanced bonds and $1,800,000 in new money for the elementary school project, to Chase Bank for the lower interest rate of 1.09 percent.
“All of the revenue from these bonds, old and new, come from our SAVE, or one-cent sales tax revenue, that we receive each year from the state for capital improvements. These bonds do not affect our tax levy in any way,” Hoesing added. “We had always planned for bonding against our future SAVE revenue to finish out the elementary addition. Originally, that amount was estimated to be $2,000,000, but with the savings we've had to the project, we only had to borrow $1,800,000.”
