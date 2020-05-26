Pre-K enrollment expected to nearly double from prior year
As Missouri Valley educators continue providing opportunities for students to close out the school year, the school district’s board of directors considered the future district calendar.
Although a calendar was previously approved, the matter was revisited at the May 11 regular meeting.
“One of the things that came out of this (pandemic) was the opportunity to look at our calendar a little differently,” Brent Hoesing, Superintendent of Schools said. “We are not sure what this fall is going to bring. We could be online this fall. That is entirely possible.”
The calendar presented to the board would allow teachers to return a little early to prepare for such an instance. Online learning in the future would look very different than it does at this point.
In addition to considering whether the school year will begin online, the board is considering what to do if another round of this virus, or a new one, should strike in the middle of the year.
The calendar presented begins the year on Aug. 14 and offers six additional instruction days. It also includes two days in addition to the 190 contract days for educators. Those additional days would be paid for out of the Teacher Quality money the district has set aside.
“It gets kids in the door a little earlier and gets us refocused,” Hoesing added.
The early teacher-only days can either offer educators a chance to prepare a classroom, or if instruction is given online, to prepare for that possibility as well, particularly with one-to-one Chromebooks.
“If they said Aug. 1 we are going online, we would immediately start turning out materials to students,” he said.
Brad Nichols, Middle School Principal, added that the district has already started exploring online resources and Elementary Principal Robin Holtz reported that some teachers are becoming qualified to provide online learning.
“The biggest thing for us is that it evens out our quarters. Because we have to start so late every year, our first semester is usually around 74 days and our second semester is around 98,” he added. “This actually evens that out a little bit. How it works out is that the first and second quarters are 43 days and 44; and 43 and 48 (days in quarters three and four.)”
Additionally, Hoesing reported that pre-kindergarten enrollment has nearly doubled with a total of 42 4-year-old students enrolled compared to 24 last year and 16 3-year-old students as well, more than have been enrolled in the past.
“We are looking to hire a new preschool teacher. Twenty per class is too many,” Hoesing said. “One of the things we would love to do is all-day programming for 4-year-olds. I think that would make us very competitive with neighboring districts and allow us to get a few more 4-year-olds.”
The district is looking at close to 50 kindergarten students this coming year, including a number of students who are open enrolling into the district, according to Hoesing.
“It is much higher than what we anticipated,” he concluded.
Breakdown of calendar changes:
• Staff returns Aug. 11 instead of Aug. 12.
• Students return Aug. 14 instead of Aug. 24.
• The planned multi-day professional development event is cancelled this year.
• Registration will be July 27 and July 29 instead of Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.
• Open House will be Aug. 12 instead of Aug. 19.
