Iowa complying with new Federal law for nicotine products
E-cigarettes and vaping products have been linked to more than 2,500 cases of lung injury since July 2019, according to the Center for Disease Control website, with 54 confirmed deaths and more currently being investigated.
Additionally, the CDC reported that as of Dec. 3, 2019, 16 percent of those cases were patients under the age of 18, and 38 percent were between the ages of 18 and 24.
Legislation was passed and signed into law on Dec. 20 to protect youth from the negative health effects of e-cigarettes, vaping products, and tobacco in all of its forms.
Modeled after laws in 18 states and Washington, D.C., already in effect, the new federal law prohibits tobacco sales to anyone under the age of 21.
The law includes all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping products.
Both Casey’s General Store and Food Land in Missouri Valley and Woodbine began following the “Tobacco 21” law on Saturday, Dec. 28.
“Casey’s is very strict on IDing,” manager Cathy Jones said. “We have not had a lot of problems.”
She did say that one person questioned the law, but Jones added that their customers simply accept that it is the law.
Dina Corbett, owner of Food Land, said that her store also has not had any issues with the change.
“Everybody has been very pleasant about it,” Corbett added.
Food Land has never sold vaping products, but Casey’s does. Jones believes that the government acted more quickly due to the medical issues young people have experienced due to vaping.
“We sell a lot of vapes to young people,” she said. “I have noticed since they quit making the fun flavors, it was already dying down.”
As local retailers follow the new law, hospitals and clinics in the area, as well as Harrison County Home and Public Health, will continue to educate youth of the harmful impact of nicotine.
“HCHPH supports the recent federal legislation raising the legal age of buying tobacco products to 21,” said HCHPH Administrator Brad Brake. “This is an important step toward a more robust, comprehensive strategy that will be needed to curb the increasing number of Harrison County youth using nicotine products.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.