Bring a chair or blanket, some snacks and beverages, and maybe some bug spray to Missouri Valley City Park on Thursday, June 13, to enjoy the second installment of Music in the Park.
Bozak and More will be performing classic rock and standards for an hour in the park’s shelter house beginning at 7 p.m.
This annual summertime series is coordinated by the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce and The Omaha Musicians’ Association,
The remaining performances in the series include:
• Thursday, June 20, Kaylyn Sahs – pop, country.
• Thursday, June 27, Soldiers of Soul – rock, variety.
Sponsors for this year’s Music in the Park series in Missouri Valley include Valley Lodge #232, CHI Health, Woodhouse Auto, Missouri Valley Insurance, The Hoffman Agency, Sabel Farms, American National Bank, Logan State Bank, Midstates Bank, Washington County Bank, Healthquest Chiropractic, Longview Home, Crossroads of Western Iowa, and Town and Country Sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.