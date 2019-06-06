It is time to once again enjoy live Music in the Park in Missouri Valley.
This year’s series, coordinated by the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce and The Omaha Musicians’ Association, begins at 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 6, at Missouri Valley City Park with Stan Galli and Stuff, who will entertain with variety music and patriotic songs.
Bring a comfy chair, your favorite beverage and snack, bug spray, friends and neighbors and enjoy an hour of live music in Missouri Valley.
Be sure to mark your calendars for the remaining Thursdays of the month for the rest of the live performances scheduled in the series:
• Thursday, June 13, Bozak and More – classic rock and standards.
• Thursday, June 20, Kaylyn Sahs – pop, country.
• Thursday, June 27, Soldiers of Soul – rock, variety.
Sponsors for this year’s Music in the Park series in Missouri Valley include Valley Lodge #232, CHI Health, Woodhouse Auto, Missouri Valley Insurance, The Hoffman Agency, Sabel Farms, American National Bank, Logan State Bank, Midstates Bank, Washington County Bank, Healthquest Chiropractic, Longview Home, Crossroads of Western Iowa, and Town and Country Sales.
