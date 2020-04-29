After serving the City of Missouri Valley as police chief for 15 years, Ed Murray began a campaign for Harrison County Sheriff earlier this year.
Running on the Republican ticket, Murray was running against Woodbine Police Chief Michael Jensen and Deputy Sheriff/Jail Administrator Brandon Doiel.
On Monday, April 27, Murray announced that he is withdrawing his candidacy from the race “after a lot of thoughtful and careful consideration.”
Murray’s youngest son will be a senior in high school this coming fall and another son will be leaving for college at the same time.
“I feel like I’ve been selfish to my family when they’ve needed me the most, and created unnecessary stress to those that mean the most to me,” he reflected.
He added that his time with his family will be better served creating memories instead of campaigning.
The race has seen some contention, according to Murray, whose campaign signs would disappear from several supporters’ yards without reason.
“There have been friendships severed and people have become divided over this election,” he said. “I don't like what it's done to many, and some of my family members have become negatively impacted.”
With one son employed at the Harrison County Communications Center, Murray voiced concern about undue tension for him.
“It's important to me to look at how this has affected others. I can't imagine doing this to myself and family until November, or beyond,” he said.
While he realizes that his decision may disappoint his supporters, he asks for their understanding.
His goal is to continue serving Missouri Valley to the best of his ability in the future.
“It's important to point out that I have met a lot of wonderful people throughout the entire county in the last several months. I am genuinely grateful for these opportunities, and I would like to remain in contact with each and every one of you,” he concluded. “I have thoroughly enjoyed visiting and connecting with our communities. I can't thank everyone enough for the support I've been given. It means more to me than any one of you will ever know.”
