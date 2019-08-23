The Moorhead community is holding its annual town celebration this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 24-25.
Moorhead Community Days will begin on Saturday, Aug. 24, with a parade at 10 a.m. Line-up is at the Lutheran Church at 9 a.m. Contact Scott at 402-651-1116 for further information.
A Vendor Fair is taking place at the Moorhead Community Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on this event, contact Whitney at 712-269-9591.
Kids games will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Community Building. Activities include a water slide, bounce houses, barrel train, and petting zoo.
There will be a Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Moorhead. Enter from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. People’s Choice will be awarded at 3:30 p.m. There will also be a Burnout Contest and Go Till It Blows with a 50/50 raffle. Contact Todd at 402-510-9523 for more information.
On Sunday, Aug. 25, there will be a Community Church Service at 9 a.m. at the Community Building. Everyone is welcome. Then, from 10 a.m. to noon, enjoy breakfast at the Community Building during a community Pancake Breakfast.
Other activities on Sunday include ambulance and fire truck tours from 11 a.m. to noon at the fire station, Bingo at the Community Building from noon to 2 p.m., and a Horseshoe Tournament at 1 p.m. at the Ball Field. Contact Dennis at 712-259-0280 for more information on the Horseshoe Tournament.
Proceeds from Moorhead Community Days benefit the Moorhead Fire and Rescue Department and community improvements.
For more details about the celebration, go online to facebook.com/MoorheadCommunityDays.
