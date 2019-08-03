Moon landing virtual reality trip
Sherman and Melba Struble enjoy the virtual reality 1969 moon landing experience.

Sherman and Melba Struble enjoy the virtual reality 1969 moon landing experience at the Missouri Valley Public Library recently. The virtual reality experience took participants on a journey with Apollo 11 astronauts on their historic flight to the moon. On June 20, 1969, Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins left earth and traveled to the moon and back with Armstrong and Aldrin walking on the moon while Collins stayed in the space capsule. The virtual reality experience was available at the library through July 18. 

