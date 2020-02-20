The 16th annual Monona County EMS Day was held on Saturday, Feb. 8, for the fifth consecutive year at the Moorhead Community Center in Moorhead.
Hosted by Moorhead Fire and Rescue, emergency responders who attended were able to acquire nearly eight continuous education hours and enjoy lunch from the Moorhead Mini Mart.
Originally started by Monona County EMS Association, the event is now coordinated by Monona County Emergency Manager Patrick Prorok.
Funding for the annual EMS day is provided through the Emergency Management budget, according to Prorok, with support from Public Health District Region 3B.
“This year, we had 43 attendees,” Prorok said. “Emergency responders are required to have 24 hours of continuing education to renew their license every two years. Advance emergency responders or paramedics are required to have as much as 60 hours of continuing education every two years.”
Emergency responders came from Crawford County, Creston, Decatur, Jordan/Soldier, Logan, Mapleton, Monona County, Moorhead, Moville, Onawa, Pierson, Pisgah, Sloan, Ute, and Whiting.
Participants received training in obstetrics emergencies, crush emergencies, airways, pediatric respiratory, and pediatric trauma, as well as reviews for STEMI (a serious type of heart attack), EKG, LUCAS, tourniquets, and LVAD training.
“Burgess Health Center provides a paramedic service that assists all the communities in Monona County. Representatives from Burgess Emergency Services attended and assisted in the training this year,” Prorok said. “Other presenters included people from Wing’s Air Rescue in Sioux City, Burgess Health Center in Onawa, and from Unity Point-St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City.”
Prorok added that members of local rescue squads are proud to serve their communities and that, as a paramedic, the trainings are important to him as well.
“I hope to get more people involved in EMS in Monona County. Local rescue squads are always looking for volunteers to assist the community as EMTs, firefighters, or drivers for the services,” he added. “So, if anyone has interest, please talk to a member of one of the services or contact your city office. We continue to thank the communities as they support EMS with continued funding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.