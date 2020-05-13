Dillin Dorrance deploys to New York City on an EMS squad
Though travel is not highly recommended at this time, Mondamin’s Dillin Dorrance just returned from his first trip to New York City, just in time for his 20th birthday.
Dorrance wasn’t in the Big Apple to celebrate early. He was there for an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lend aid to New York’s rescue squads.
His Emergency Medical Services story began a few years ago in the halls of West Harrison High School.
“My interest in the EMS field began when I was a sophomore in high school. My great-grandmother’s passing sparked my interest in EMS, and that’s when I instantly knew what I wanted to do in life,” Dorrance said. “ At the start of junior year, I joined the Jr. EMS program at West Harrison, and learning everything about first aid and other training (increased) my interest.”
Two years ago, at the beginning of June, he began working for Midwest Medical and attending Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb., where he studied Emergency Medical Services.
“While there, I was also taking general education classes for paramedic,” he said. “Last summer, in 2019, I became certified as an EMT and continued to work with Midwest Medical.”
Currently, Dorrance is stationed in Fremont, and he works in the areas surrounding the Omaha, Neb., metropolitan area. Once he got certified, Dorrance signed up with the Disaster Response Team.
“This is the first time I have been deployed with this team, and I was not expecting it to be in the middle of a pandemic, nor did I think I was going to New York City,” he said. “We left around the second week of April and came back home May 2.”
Midwest Medical took about 30 ambulances to the East Coast to help out with the pandemic. Dorrance said that some trucks went to New Jersey, but the majority of the ambulances, including his, went to New York City.
“With each ambulance there are two providers, either an EMT or a paramedic. So total, there were about 60-plus providers that were deployed with us. Me and a couple of co-workers from our station volunteered to go help out, and it was quite the experience to help out FDNY,” he said. “The training we got on our first day in New York City would usually take new providers there 10 weeks. We were trained in less than five minutes, and we hit the streets. My partner and I were posted in North Brooklyn, and the other ambulances were posted elsewhere throughout the entire city.”
Dorrance said he decided to volunteer because he knew that people on the East Coast were hurting for help.
“When they asked for help, they got help from all over the country. Over 300 ambulances answered their call, and they were more than just thankful,” he said. “It was a mixture of emotions for the people of New York City and the mutual aid departments. Call volumes of New York City are usually around 3,000-4,000 a day. The call volumes were close to reaching 8,000 calls a day just for 911. That's the second highest of call volumes since the 9/11 attacks.”
The pandemic looks different in “The City That Never Sleeps” than it does in here, according to Dorrance.
“When you see the COVID-19 pandemic and New York City on the news, residents in our area think this is just a bad flu. It's really not. This is nothing like the flu,” he said. “We treated everyone like they had the virus. With every patient encounter we donned PPE – gowns, surgical masks, N-95s, goggles, and gloves – anything to keep us safe and prevent us providers from possibly coming in contact with the virus. Emergency rooms were packed with patients. Streets were always howling with sirens and passing ambulances, police cars, and fire trucks.”
Though they took their responsibilities seriously, the volunteers did enjoy some time off as well.
“On our day off, I went to Manhattan. I went to Battery Park where you can see the Statue of Liberty, World Trade Center, and Times Square,” he said. “I took the subway to these locations from the station that was close to my hotel.”
Riding a crowded New York City subway for the first time during a pandemic could have been dangerous, but such was not the case.
“When people think New York City, they think of the busiest place in the country. But right now, Manhattan is a ghost town. There wasn't a person or car in sight. You could stand in the middle of the road for minutes on end without a passing car or a person walking by,” he said. “Now you'll never get a moment like that ever in history.”
Standing nearly alone in the middle of New York City is not the only historic moment Dorrance experienced. The Fire Chief of New York City addressed the group of volunteers with the following heroes welcome:
“‘…All of you here right now, in New York City, you are making history. You are in the busiest city in America and doing IFT or 911 – helping us out when we needed it the most. People are going to be talking about this exact moment for decades. Children are going to learn about this in school; people are going to be writing books about this. So take plenty of pictures to prove that you've been deployed in New York City helping us out during this crisis. You didn't have to come, but you put your life back at home to the side to help out our city, and we appreciate every single one of you for coming out. Super Hero's don't wear capes; they wear masks.’"
After serving the people of New York City for more than two weeks, the crews were treated to a hero’s farewell also.
“The day we left New York City, they had everyone lined up along the street with emergency lights shining and sirens blaring – firemen, EMTs, paramedics, police officers, and civilians all lined up on the street clapping and cheering for us as we made our trip back home to Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Ohio,” he said. “ Leaving the city was a very emotional moment. I've made so many friends and extended my family of brothers and sisters in the EMS field. But I’m glad to say that I have made it back home safely.”
With support from his family, as well as his work family, Dorrance plans to continue volunteering locally with the Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department and wherever he may be needed through the Disaster Response Team.
Those aren’t his only plans for the future.
“In the future, I will still continue to help and care for the community of Missouri Valley on the fire department. I do plan on getting my Firefighter I certification and my Red Card to go out to wildfires and help them out. I also plan on going on more deployments, possibly to help others out when disasters strike, but you never know when you may get that phone call. It might be during the day, or it can be at two o'clock in the morning saying to pack your bags, you’re going to this location. You never know what’s going to happen.”
