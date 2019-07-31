A Mondamin farmer who was reported overdue from the field late Tuesday afternoon was discovered near an upside down tractor in the Missouri River hours later.
According to a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office press release, Malvern J. Wallis, 82, of Mondamin had been working in a pasture near the Missouri River since 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 30. When he did not return home later in the day, his wife contacted a family member, who then contacted a Mondamin voluntary fireman to assist in locating the farmer.
At approximately 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Harrison County Communications received a report from the fireman of a tractor found upside down in the Missouri River. The accident scene was located west from 192nd Street and Cody Avenue through a farm field access road approximately one mile to the Missouri River at the 663 river mile marker.
The press release stated that the John Deere 5020 tractor was pulling a steel I-beam around a pasture area to flatten weeds and even the ground from the recent floods. For reasons unknown, the tractor went over the river bank, coming to rest in the Missouri River upside down with only the four tires visible above the water.
A search of the area was done until a dive team arrived and recovered the victim’s body, which was found near the tractor at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Responding to the scene of the accident were the Mondamin Fire and Rescue Department, Little Sioux Fire and Rescue Department; Washington County, Neb., and Blair, Neb., fire and rescue personnel; a dive team from Yutan, Neb., Fire and Rescue Department; Harrison County Sheriff’s Department; Iowa State Patrol; Iowa Department of Natural Resources; and Harrison County Emergency Management Agency.
The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been ordered.
