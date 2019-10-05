A 19-year-old driver from Mondamin was involved in a fatal car-bicycle accident in Woodbury County on Saturday, Sept. 28.
According to an Iowa State Patrol Crash Report, Aaron Joseph Albert, 19, of Mondamin, was driving a 2018 Ford Transit eastbound on Woodbury County Road D-12 near Pierson at 6:35 p.m. when the vehicle struck the rear of a bicycle operated by Kent Eugene Harfst, 57, of Webster City, that was also eastbound on D-12 near the crest of a hill in dark conditions.
The impact of the collision threw Harfst into the south ditch with critical injuries. He was transported to Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City by EMS Air. where he was pronounced dead.
Albert was uninjured in the accident.
According to other news reports, Harst worked for the City of Webster City as the assistant city manager and park and recreation director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.