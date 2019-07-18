Council begins search for bond on last lagoon project, reviews bids on replacement
A search is on in Modale for the original bond for the existing Modale sewer lagoon.
City Clerk Linda Windschitl explained that the bond is like an insurance policy for the engineer and contractor, and there is hope that finding that bond would enable the city to make a claim against the bond since the lagoon is only 10 years old and failing. The contractor that built the lagoon is out of business after going bankrupt.
“Somebody has to have a copy of that (bond),” council member Kevin Ganzhorn said.
Though Joseph Rueschenberg, Principal Engineer of Sundquist Engineering and engineer for the new lagoon project, was not at the meeting, Ganzhorn had some figures for the new sewer lagoon to share with council.
The estimate to rebuild the lagoon totaled $680,000 prior to November 2017, but recently resubmitted bids are anywhere from $1.3 million to $2.1 million, depending on what council chooses to do.
The least expensive option is to rebuild it, in place, at $1.3 million, while moving it elsewhere will cost nearly $1.8 million. The priciest option is to do away with the lagoon entirely and pump sewage to Missouri Valley. The bid for that option will set the city back approximately $2.1 million.
“We need to figure out why it went from $680,000 to $1.3 million. A lot of the cost is going to be dirt because two core (samples) failed,” Ganzhorn added. “We can still take it if we need to, we just have to clay cap it.”
Council member Josh Marshall broke the numbers down into approximate monthly payments per household.
“I took the amounts over the course of a 40-year loan, at four percent (interest) annual, and divided that by the 153 households that take sewer, divide that by 12 and also with the current cost of the sewer,” Marshall said. “The $1.3 million we are looking at is $72 per month per household. The cost per (household) per month for moving it would be $86, and the cost to go to the Valley is $100 a month.”
The community can also get $283,000 in grant funding and is eligible for a USDA loan.
“That will adjust it, but not much,” Marshall said. “These are just baseline numbers, and that is not counting water usage.”
If the existing bond paperwork can be found, council believes that the community can be relieved of some of, if not all of, that cost.
“It would cost us less to get every (household) a septic of their own,” City Clerk Linda Windschitl said.
Windschitl added that Community Develop Block Grants can also be used for the sewer, and those can be up to $1,000 per capita. With a population of 283 in Modale, that amount could be as high as $283,000.
Modale’s water budget has $84,000 that can be used for maintenance and repairs. Council discussed whether that could be used for wastewater as well.
“The local option sales tax goes into water,” Windschitl added. “A lot of times (water and wastewater) overlap.”
Marshall asked her to get estimates to him so he can continue breaking the numbers into approximate costs for the community.
Ganzhorn and Water Supervisor Marty Skinner planned to search for those documents in storage prior to the next meeting, when the issue will be revisited.
Skinner then reported that the DNR annual inspection went well.
“We have some conduit that needs redone inside the well house,” he said. “The main thing was that they changed the maximum level of magnesium in the drinking water.”
Skinner added that they will change the testing agents, which are used four times each month, and there should not be an issue.
He added that funds are available that he will follow up on as well, and he expects the drain at the Methodist Church to be fixed this month.
Council also continues to consider solutions for speeding drivers. Marshall investigated options for flashing signage.
“It is like $800 for baseline flashers,” he said. “It is a speed limit sign with flashers on top.”
The signs that flash the current speed of travel are about twice the cost, he reported.
“They are all solar-powered,” he added.
Council will continue considering options as they are found.
