Modale City Council asked Joseph Rueschenberg, Project Engineer for the community’s sewer lagoon, why the most recent cost estimate nearly doubled from that received previously.
When the lagoon was first built, the City of Modale allowed the contractor, General Excavating, to walk away without fixing the issues found, according to City Clerk Linda Windschitl.
“There were some issues they had to fix, and they didn’t want to fix it,” Windschitl said. “So basically the City said, ‘we will give you this much, but we are not paying you in full, and then everybody walks away clean’ – no recourse.”
This course of action left the city with no legal recourse as the lagoon failed, and they are now considering a costly renovation of the project.
“Can you break down why the bids changed so much?” council member Josh Marshall asked.
The earlier estimate of approximately $700,000 was provided before the soil borings were complete, according to Rueschenberg. Once those soil samples determined the area was wetland, the project had to be amended to raise the lagoon significantly, contributing to the increased cost estimate of about $1.3 million.
Council member Ray Larson suggested Modale City Council put in septic tanks and turn the lagoons into a drain field instead, potentially saving the community a significant amount of money and perhaps from bankruptcy.
“I am trying to save the city a lot of money here,” Larson said.
As the city council continued discussing how to move forward, Larson repeated his objections, but when others asked him for proof of his statements, he simply replied that the proof is in the current lagoon’s failure and that documentation no longer exists to back up his claims.
“My biggest problem with this whole conversation right now is that you wanted to get rid of the engineer the last time and we gave you…” Mayor James Cox began.
“He didn’t know what he was talking about! I am all for somebody who knows what they are talking about and accepts the rules that are here,” Larson interrupted.
“Can I talk please?” Cox began again. “We gave you a ton of time. I don’t know how long you were in charge of the sewer lagoon project because you said he didn’t know what he was talking about. You never came up with one solution. We didn’t move forward at all. You kept saying that we needed to bide our time.”
Cox added that, though Larson said they would not be fined by the Department of Natural Resources, the city received a letter urging progress at that time or face penalties.
“Our only option was to hire an engineer,” Cox said. “We gave you ample time to give us a path forward. We trusted you because you said you were going to get it taken care of, but you never gave us that path.”
“It will fail and that $1.3 million is still going to be owed by the City of Modale,” Larson said. “Move the damned thing out, put it where it is going to last. You can turn it into a drain field, I think it might work as a drain field, I don’t know. An evaporative field has a lot less requirements than a sewage field.”
Joe Rueschenberg, Project Engineer from Sundquist Engineering, stated that the field would have to be raised, regardless of whether it is used as an evaporative field or sewage field.
“It is two or three feet above the normal (water) level,” Rueschenberg said. “Looking at the soil borings, the bottoms of these lagoons were not high enough.”
Larson maintains that raising the lagoons will not work if the lagoons remain where they are.
He added that he forewarned engineers before the lagoons were built, but his words were not heeded. Further, he said, DNR regulations state that his opposition was to be recorded at that time, but it was not.
“My statements here and now have got to be transcribed over to the DNR as part of the package on any lagoon,” Larson said. “I am a property owner and a neighbor, and I am telling you what is going on.”
Following the ongoing discussion, Rueschenberg said that he plans to check again with the Iowa Department of Transportation and the DNR to ensure that the plan to raise the lagoon in its current location will work.
The matter will be discussed again at future meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.