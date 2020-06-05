Now reopened with safety measures in place
The Modale Public Library reopened its doors to the public on Wednesday, May 20, with extra precautions in place to keep patrons, volunteers, and employees safe.
Though, according to librarian Tammy Cooperrider, some services were available curbside throughout the closure.
During the closure, she said, the library was the only source of internet for patrons who needed it to file for unemployment benefits. She also printed and delivered worksheets requested for students.
“It is a vital part of the community. The kids are so smart. They would tell their parents which books they wanted, and the parents would message me,” Cooperrider said. “They read this whole time on their own. They have requested some series that I didn’t have. We got them, and all the kids have read those.”
The library offers books for loan as well as print and copy services, with computer usage currently limited while social distancing is utilized.
Masks and gloves are available for at-risk patrons who wish to use them. Books are sanitized and quarantined after they are returned.
Though part of the regular offerings, games and crafts are not available at the present times, and staff is limiting the number of patrons in the facility at once.
Hours are limited as well to allow staff extra time for sanitizing, and curbside service is available for patrons who do not wish to enter the building.
Currently, the library is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.