The Modale Fun Days committee and the City of Modale decided to cancel the community celebration originally scheduled on Saturday, July 18.
After several years without a community celebration, the committee was excited to bring the event back, according to Committee member Katie Offenbacker.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the safety and health of the entire community, the event will have to wait another year.
The committee will begin this year planning for Modale Fun Days 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.