Vaping-related illness cases rise in Iowa
Cases of severe respiratory illness associated with vaping continue to be reported across the U.S. and in Iowa. A Missouri Valley teenager is one of those who was recently hospitalized for a possible vaping-related illness.
According to a story on KETV-7 in Omaha, Neb., Michael Kaiser, 16, of Missouri Valley was in stable condition with a respiratory illness in pediatric intensive care at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha on Sept. 26, which doctors were still trying to diagnose. Michael’s mother, Sarah Kaiser, believed the medical problem was related to her son’s vaping.
According to KETV-7’s interview with Sarah, she had taken vaping products away from Michael twice, but found out through another son that Michael had still been vaping and also using cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (TCH) oils.
According to the website healthline.com, CBD and TCH are “two natural compounds found in plants of the Cannabis genus.” CBD can be extracted from hemp or marijuana and THC is “the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives the high sensation.”
Sarah told KETV-7 that Michael started having headaches and shortness of breath, and was originally diagnosed in Missouri Valley with bacterial pneumonia and was prescribed antibiotics, but went back to the hospital about a week later where scans showed swelling in his lungs. He was then transferred to Children’s in Omaha.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 805 cases and 12 deaths. In Iowa, there have been 23 reported cases and no deaths.
Of the 23 Iowa cases, ages range from 17 to 60 and 18 have reported the use of THC. Mirroring national statistics, most of the cases (78%) have been male. All Iowa cases have recovered.
Nationally, most cases have reported the use of vaping and e-cigarette products containing THC; however, vaping products and devices that do not contain THC have also been reported among affected states. Case numbers will likely continue to increase as this investigation continues.
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy stated in a press release that Iowans should not use vaping and e-cigarette products since the cause of this outbreak is not yet clear and the long-term health impacts of these products are unknown.
Patients with a history of vaping who are experiencing breathing problems should seek medical care. Health care providers should ask patients with respiratory illness about the use of vaping and e-cigarette products.
Health care providers are asked to report severe respiratory illness in patients with a history of vaping or e-cigarette use to the Iowa Department of Public Health (1-800-362-2736).
To learn more, visit idph.iowa.gov/ehi/lung-disease-vaping. Weekly Iowa case counts may also be found on this page.
