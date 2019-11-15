Carrie Kohl recently attended the Iowa Business Education Association convention and was awarded two awards – Iowa BEST Award and the Frank and Margaret Hoffman Award.
The Iowa BEST Award is designed to recognize educators who are active in their communities and in their profession. Applicants who complete the applications are asked “Do you BELONG to organizations and take leadership roles? Do you EXCEL by presenting information or publishing articles? Do you STUDY in order to be more informed? Do you TRAVEL so that you experience new trends and current practices?” This is Mrs. Kohl’s first Iowa BEST Award.
The Frank and Margaret Hoffman Award is defined as an award given to an individual for a special project, research, etc. which promotes or improves business education.
Kohl was chosen for this award for her entrepreneurship luncheon she had last spring with local entrepreneurs and her business and Future Business Leaders of America students.
Kohl has been a teacher for the last 20 years with the most recent 18 years at Missouri Valley High School. Her first two years of teaching were at Woodbine High School in Woodbine. She received her bachelor’s degree in business education from Dana College.
The Iowa Business Education Association held its annual fall convention at the Des Moines Holiday Inn & Suites in Des Moines on Sept. 29-30. "Building a Better You"was the theme focus of this year’s conference.
IBEA is a statewide professional organization for business teachers that promotes business education to students, parents, and businesses within the local communities of its members. This state organization is affiliated with the National Business Education Association and the North Central Business Education Association, which provide curriculum materials, standards and benchmarks, and legislative representation for business teachers throughout the country and eight-state region.
