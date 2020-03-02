You can’t judge a book by its cover, and you can’t judge a community by its main street
Early this year, Ben and Erin Napier announced their HGTV show “Home Town” would be going on tour outside of their hometown and into someone else’s. That got communities wondering, “Why not us?”
The dynamic design duo asked fans to submit photos and videos detailing why their hometown should be the first to get a “Home Town Takeover.”
When City Clerk Jodie Flaherty heard about the HGTV Home Town Takeover, she called Missouri Valley educator Liz Davie, who sponsors the yearbook and journalism staff at the school to ask if they would make a video entry for the City of Missouri Valley.
Partnerships are a vital building block of small communities throughout the country, and Missouri Valley is no different.
When the City of Missouri Valley needed to update its website, the Missouri Valley High School yearbook and journalism staff stepped up to help, taking photos for the city.
The city and the schools have been working together for quite some time, so Flaherty asked Davie if the class would consider taking on a project this size.
Davie said that the only thing she could do was present the project to the class. As a class, they had to decide if this was going to be worth the demand on their time in addition to their deadlines, classes, extra curricular activities, jobs, and family time.
Though Davie was skeptical, the students jumped in after a couple of days spent determining if they could complete the project.
“I feel like we were able to get it done because we are so passionate for this community,” chief editor Carsen Collins said. “It is nice for us to put forth effort to give back to our community.”
“I appreciate that HGTV is giving light to smaller communities,” teammate Kinsey Crispin added.
“So our theme is ‘See MV’. It is the perfect opportunity to make people, not just our community, really see who we are,” staff member Cole Lange said. “We sat down as a class and discussed it.”
Ela Rangel, classmate and fellow staffer, added, “We put a lot of thought into the pride we have in our community and how we want it to show through our city. We will be the ones inheriting this town, and we want to put a positive face on it.”
Fewer than 10 students worked on this project, despite extremely busy schedules, and completed it in just 10 days.
They are Carsen Collins, chief editor; Alec Fichter, assistant editor; Maddie Hansen, interviewer; Fred Veatch, interviewer; Lauren Austin, interviewer; Cole Lange, photographer; Emily Throlson, photographer; Ela Rangel, videographer; and Kinsey Crispin, videographer.
“We worked on it whenever we were available,” Hansen said.
“We were pretty efficient,” Rangel added.
The students interviewed longtime Missouri Valley residents, business owners, young students and others, including Leslie Collins, Brent Hansen, Minnie Fisher, Bud Dooley, Alyvia McIntosh, and Don Brothers.
In addition to their own photography and videography, the students received permission to use watermarked work from local photographer Dana McIntosh, and they received access to the Risney family archives of photographs.
They pulled it all off with additional help from the Missouri Valley Community School District tech team and the Missouri Valley Lion’s Club.
“We had a lot of community participation and a lot of support,” Hansen said.
Many of the subjects they interviewed expressed how they would like to see some life breathed back into the community – perhaps a few nips and tucks on a main street of quality businesses housed in historic but rundown buildings.
In the end, the staffers submitted a video that showcased more than the state of disrepair some of the buildings are in. It showcased the best that Missouri Valley has to offer – a strong community with businesses, organizations, and residents who support one another and are eager to build on every success.
“I had not realized how much this could impact us. I am really glad we did this because it makes me so much more appreciative of the people and how strong we are,” Crispin said. “Our community is so much stronger than what it may look like to people who pass through.”
