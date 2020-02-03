Missouri Valley High School Principal Kristie Kruckman distributed a survey to students regarding a proposed schedule change to include an eighth period with study hall options at the school.
Kruckman reported this to the Missouri Valley School Board during the regular school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 13.
“I was really pleased with the number of kids who responded and the time they took to comment thoughtfully,” Kruckman said.
The board reviewed results from the survey with Kruckman, who said she has not had a chance to meet with educators or the student group.
Kruckman highlighted that some of the survey feedback surprised her. A majority of the students who responded indicated that they don’t connect assigned homework with the work being done in class.
“That doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s not good homework. It just might be that we need to make a better connection for kids,” she said.
Results also indicated that most students feel overwhelmed by the amount of work they must complete.
“I think that is something for us to look at,” Kruckman said. “I think that the combination of school work, work, extracurricular activities, and other things they have going on (can be overwhelming for students at times).”
Eighty percent of those who completed the survey indicated that they would take a study hall if it were offered, and nearly as many indicated that a study hall would help them academically.
She plans to meet with student and staff representatives at her first opportunity to discuss options. The matter will be revisited in future meetings.
