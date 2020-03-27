A special Missouri Valley Community School District Board of Directors meeting was called at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, to discuss the suspension of school in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as pay for contracted and salaried employees and also hourly/non-exempt employees.
Dr. Brent Hoesing, Superintendent of Schools, stated that classes and activities are discontinued until April 14.
“As you know, this is a constantly evolving situation. This could change at any time,” he said. “If and when it does, we will be ready for the next course of action.”
Because the school is closed for the next four weeks, Hoesing said, there are several questions that must be considered.
“We are currently working through the summer food program,” he said at the time.
Since then, the district received approval to offer free breakfast and lunch daily during the closure to the students. The free meals are available for curbside pickup at the Missouri Valley Elementary School, 602 N. Ninth St., by signing up online at www.movalleyschools.org or by calling 712-642-2706, ext. 4, before 4 p.m. the business day prior to serving. New sign-ups will be available weekly.
All children under 18 qualify for free meals and are not required to be enrolled in Missouri Valley Schools or qualified for Free and Reduced Lunch.
More details can be found online at the school’s website or on Facebook at “Missouri Valley Community Schools.”
Academically, providing for students is tricky.
“The State of Iowa does not allow any e-learning to go on, for credit, unless you are an online school, and we only have three of those in the state,” Hoesing said.
This means that everything distributed by the local district must be optional, and every student must have access to all the materials and technology necessary to complete the optional work.
“Obviously, that throws a wrench into some of these ideas that we are going to provide topics or ideas and allow parents to pick and choose,” he said. “We have to take a step back now. We are going to have to start vetting all of that.”
Hoesing said that he will be meeting with teacher leaders to determine the best course of action for the next four weeks and through the end of the school year as a precautionary measure.
The group will discuss how to provide online learning with resources, materials, and curriculum that was not designed for online use and with teachers who are not trained in online learning.
Hoesing said the group will try to put something together that is both meaningful and sustainable that meets the accessibility requirements of the state.
“Our plea is, ‘You have to give us a little bit of time,’” he said. “There is just some difficulty making sure we can provide those resources for kids. We are still working through that.”
The district is potentially going to provide material for a week at a time, but that will not fill up five six-hour days.
Hoesing added that this has moved so quickly, the district has been reacting. He looks forward to being proactive in the future.
“We are going to try to keep people posted as we can,” he added.
The Board of Directors offered their appreciation for all that the educators and staff are doing.
Other actions taken by the Board of Directors:
• Approved paying wages to contracted and salaried employees during the next four weeks and retain the ability to forgive parts of or the entirety of those four weeks.
• Approved paying wages to hourly and non-exempt employees during the next four weeks and retain the ability to forgive parts of or the entirety of those four weeks .
