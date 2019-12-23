As one of the few schools, if not the sole school, in the Western Iowa Conference on a seven-period schedule, the Missouri Valley Community School District Board of Directors is considering a change.
High School Principal Kristie Kruckman reported at the Dec. 9 board meeting that she is still researching the idea of an eight-period day, something most districts are already doing.
An eight-period day could provide students with more opportunities for elective courses, such as welding, auto mechanics, and other trade-focused training, as well as additional core classes, intervention time, study halls, and advanced classes.
“It really fills a schedule having a seven-period academic day,” Kruckman said. “It doesn’t allow for a lot of flexibility and choice.”
While addressing the issue with educators, Kruckman added, they had a lot of questions.
“It has raised more questions, which is not a bad thing at all, because we need to try to get everything cleared up before we make a decision,” she said. “We don’t want to blindly, without all the information, make a decision and then have to start over.”
Educators then made a priority list, and Kruckman added that the staff wants to meet with students as well to determine how much time they need for homework and if they depend on homeroom time to meet that need.
“We have got a broad spectrum of kids we are working with,” she added.
Kruckman has reached out to consultants from the Green Hill Area Education Agency for feedback as well.
“We need to meet with departments to determine core sufferings,” she added. “If you have another period in the day, what is it that we need to teach or that you would want to teach? Do we allow for a study hall? Do we look at a mixed block, regular-period schedule?”
The downside is that an additional period would decrease time students could have for core classes, such as math and literacy.
“We know there is a set amount of time that we should be teaching that content, and going to an eight-period day will lessen that,” Kruckman said. “If it does lessen it, to what detriment, if any?”
“I would rather have more time in literacy and math than extra-curricular activity-type class,” Director Bridget Myler said.
“How is agriculture, band or choir, or PE extra curricular? I see those as more opportunities,” Director John Ferris argued. “There are some kids that aren’t going to excel in those core classes, at least they have the opportunity to see something else.”
Because the matter will affect buses, activities, and much more, the district will continue researching the subject.
“There are lots of considerations, and we are just trying to find the right balance of making sure we meet our requirements for instruction while looking at some of these other factors as well,” Kruckman said.
