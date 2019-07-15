With six bids on the table, the Missouri Valley Community School District awarded the General Obligation bonds to the lowest bidder, Northland Securities, Inc., of Minneapolis.
During a special board meeting on Monday, July 1, the board considered sealed bids that had been opened earlier that day during a public meeting.
“We expect, for this size issue, between three and five bidders, so having six is a little bit better than we would have expected,” Matt Gillaspie, financial consultant with Piper Jaffray, said. “The only thing you are doing tonight, as far as the bonds, is awarding to the lowest bidder. Most of the legal paperwork will be done at the next meeting, July 15.”
The bids for bonds not to exceed $4,115,000 were close, but Northland Securities won with the lowest true interest rate of 2.436 percent with a total interest cost of $855,995.54.
“It (the total interest cost) is a combination of interest and fees,” Gillaspie explained.
He added that the district will retain $60,000 more than expected from the bond after the professional fees are paid.
Gillaspie included a payment schedule in the board’s packet that shows payments of approximately $350,000 annually for the next 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.