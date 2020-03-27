The City of Missouri Valley's City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 17, was almost business as usual even though the meeting was conducted via teleconference for the first time due to COVID-19 recommendations that gatherings not exceed 10 people.
Jim Olmsted, the City of Missouri Valley's contracted engineer, revisited the bids for the Third Street Booster Station project discussed, and ultimately tabled, at the previous council meeting.
Bids for the project exceeded the engineer's estimate of $244,300, due in large part to repairs to the ground storage reservoir adjacent to the booster station.
The lowest bid, from Cahoy Pump Service, was $393,219 at that time.
“We felt that was a little bit on the high side,” Olmsted said.
Olmsted and the contractor inspected the storage reservoir and verified the scope of work required to fix the cracks.
After doing so, the contractor lowered the bid to $343,419. With that, Olmsted recommended the Third Street Booster Station project contract be awarded to Cahoy Pump Service. The city council approved unanimously.
The city council also approved a payment of $102,237.48 to Midwest Mechanical for part of the ditch clean-out project.
“That is for work that has been completed,” Olmsted said.
Remaining work to be done includes repairing the south dike of the cell #3 at the City of Missouri Valley’s lagoon.
That repair cannot be completed until water levels in the lagoon drop, according to Olmsted, forcing Midwest Mechanical to move on to a different job while they wait for PeopleService, the city’s contracted water service company, to finish the process of dropping that water level.
The contractor will then have to remobilize after completing the other job, requiring an extension of time through Aug. 6 and a $2,000 remobilization charge.
“One thing I want to point out is that it appears right now that we are going to have a deductive change order on this project that is going to be fairly significant based on the footage of ditches that have been cleaned out,” Olmsted added. “I think we are going to be in the neighborhood of a $25,000 deduct on the project when it is all finished.”
The change order for the time extension and remobilization charge was approved unanimously as well.
The city council also revisited the matter of bids for lawn maintenance at Rose Hill Cemetery.
At the March 3 meeting, Curt Bonham, who said he has performed the job for about 20 years, awaited the opening of bids.
Bids were unintentionally left at Missouri Valley City Hall, so the bid process was put on hold. However, Bonham addressed the board about the complaint process at that time.
Bonham repeated his request at the most recent meeting that in the future, regardless of who gets the project, that verbal complaints are followed up in written format.
“I know we have had complaints, but we have had a lot of good comments, too,” he added. “I know tonight you guys are going to do the cemetery bids, and I just wanted to ask if any council members had anything they wanted to say to me about the past 20 years.”
Two bids were received, the first from Bonham in the amount of $17,000 without spraying and $18,950 with spraying.
The second bid, totaling $24,250, came from General Lawn Company without spraying.
Council approved the lowest bid from Bonham, with spraying at $18,950.
Council member Rachelle Pfouts added that complaints should be documented in writing as Bonham asked.
Council member Eric Ford asked if Bonham might be a feasible option for spraying the remaining city properties, a project that also goes out for bid.
Other actions taken by council include:
• Council approved credit card processing and online payments for city hall.
• Council approved closing one lane of traffic on North First Street between Erie and Huron for the removal of a tree. The date of the work will depend on weather, and City of Missouri Valley personnel will provide traffic control.
• Council voted unanimously to uphold the burn ban for the spring of 2020.
• Council tabled discussion on storage containers until all council members are present.
• Council amended the Water Treatment Plant Farm Lease to allow the lessee to grow corn this year with the caveat that fall tilling be done as early as possible. Beans will be grown on the land after this year.
