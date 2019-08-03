The Fifth Street paving project in Missouri Valley is nearly complete, according to City Engineer Jim Olmsted, who reported the Missouri Valley City Council on Tuesday, July 16. Olmsted added that while the street itself was completed, the contractor will have to bring in soil and re-seed several lawns this fall.
“The rest of the items were taken care of,” he said. “We released a retainage check.”
Olmsted also reported that the city is working with owners of a Grove Street property on a drainage issue that caused a sinkhole behind their property.
The owners will be making some improvements and keep the city involved and informed, Olmsted said.
“I don’t think it is our responsibility,” he said. ”We conveyed that to the owner, and they are going to start taking action to take care of that issue.”
The water, street, and sewer study is nearing completion with a presentation expected in August, Olmsted said.
Council member Roger Gunderson expressed concern about the deterioration of the sewer and water system, stating that two of the aging lines had already blown out in the recent past.
“This is an overall assessment study of the capacity of the system, not a conditional study of the system,” Olmsted clarified.
As far as the Tamarack Development, Olmsted and the city attorney have worked on the issue.
“The city will have to enter into an agreement with a contractor to do the work, but also enter into a contract with Tamarack so that they provide any remaining funds that are needed on top of what the city will receive from the bonding company,” he said. “They will have to provide all the engineering work related to any design and construction observation dealing with those improvements. We will oversee it, but you are not going to incur engineering costs for any construction observation.”
Finalizing his report to the council, Olmsted said that due to settling, a new crack has formed in the foundation of the Missouri Valley Public Library.
“(Library Director) Bruce (Kocher) did report this week that we do have a new crack that developed,” Olmsted said. “We are aware of that, and he has taken some pictures.”
Costs to repair the foundation have yet to be determined, and Olmsted reported that a structural engineer is working on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.