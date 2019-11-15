Missouri Valley’s Park Board asked the City of Missouri Valley for more than $5,000 and also reported that more than double that amount has been received in grants and donations.
At the Oct. 15 regular city council meeting, park board member Jim Long submitted three bids for tree work at Little Willow Dog Park. The city council reviewed the bids and the matter will be revisited at a future city council meeting.
Long added that the board has completed and received a Harrison County Foundation grant to fund expansion of the dog park as well as some of the fencing costs at the tennis courts.
They applied for more than $11,000 in grant money.
“We will get that in November,” he said. “We received $9,300, so we were thrilled.”
Reimbursement funding was also received from Diamond Vogel to paint about 40 picnic tables.
Long reported that after speaking with Brent Hoesing, Superintendent of Missouri Valley Schools, students and city staff will transport the picnic tables to the school shop over the winter to be painted.
“It is a good way to get the tables painted and get kids involved in community service,” he said.
Paint for the project has been purchased and the city will seek Diamond Vogel’s reimbursement.
“That is going to turn out to be a real good situation for us,” he said
The board has also received a donation for concrete work to move the horseshoe pits as previously discussed. Those pits will be moved early this coming spring.
Finally, the park board also received $1,500 from the Masons to erect basketball hoops at each end of the proposed basketball court.
The money will also cover some of the expense of marking both the basketball and tennis courts.
Long added that the board plans to apply for grants from Trees Forever to plant more trees in the near future.
He then sought direction from the city council regarding the horse barn, which he deemed dangerous.
That building is currently used only to store equipment, but Long said that it will have to be addressed sooner, rather than later.
Options include demolishing the barn and rebuilding it, restoring it in place, or going through the process to place it on a historical registry.
Jack Hytrek and his son, Patrick, who have experience restoring historical buildings, examined the structure and gave Long an off-the-cuff estimate.
“We finally found an individual who would come look at it,” Jack said. “To just fix it and make it usable, for maybe 25 years, is $28,000.”
Other matters before the city council at the meeting included:
• The hiring policy was reviewed with the addition of a pre-employment background check. It will be added to the upcoming agenda for final council approval.
• City Hall’s boiler is not functioning, and they have almost no heat. An inspection will cost approximately $500, and early estimates to replace the unit hover near $40,000.
• SWIPCO has planned a public meeting regarding rental property maintenance. The meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Missouri Valley Public Library. They will also offer appointments for property owners on Nov. 6. More information will be printed when it becomes available.
