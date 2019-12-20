John Adams was a high school track record-setter, who became a teacher, then a successful business owner
John Adams grew up on the 800 block of East Erie Street in Missouri Valley. There was no Interstate Highway system. Highway 30 was one of the busiest highways in the country, and there were no stoplights in Missouri Valley.
John remembers when the flood of 1951 and can point out a line on Erie Street where boats floated after the flood of 1949.
There was a time that the newspaper office was where the Hoffman Agency is now. D&R Treasures was once Harvey Drug Store, which had a soda counter, and John spent many afternoons at the Eagles Lodge building back when it was a roller skating rink.
John remembers the old wooden elevator in town caught fire and burned for days. The fire department battled the blaze, but also sprayed water on his house and the neighbors’, including his aunt Helen’s, to ensure they didn’t burn, too.
John remembers a manual gate crossing the railroad tracks at Ninth Street, the hill he walked up every day to school, Missouri Valley’s Civil Air Patrol, and sledding down the massive hill on Fourth Street.
“Can you imagine how fast we were going by the end? We had stupid on our foreheads,” he recalled. “The city put cinders from the coal-fired plant from (East Superior) to the stop sign. It would slow you down before you got to the highway.”
There was a J.C. Penney’s in downtown Missouri Valley, and above it, the Knights of Columbus Hall. That was where an older John and his friends spent many weekend evenings, dancing the night away.
“All the dances in town took place there,” he said. “It is where I learned to square dance.”
The city jail was housed at City Hall, and John certainly remembers spending a few hours there as a teenager.
John graduated in 1963. He won every hurdling event he competed in his senior year and earned All-State honors. He broke the Iowa interscholastic record running 120 yard high hurdles in 14.2 seconds and swept the state contest that year with a 14.6 run in the same event.
Post High School
The self-proclaimed high school jock became a teacher and a coach, eventually landing in Sioux City where he taught until 1976 when he began working for a film advertising company.
At that time, his father retired his job with a film advertising business, and though John was teaching in Sioux City at the time, he was hired in his dad’s stead.
“My dad did this, although he didn’t own the company,” John said. “He worked for another guy, and that guy didn’t treat him very well.”
“The owner started being unfair with me,” he explained. “I knew the company where he was getting his films from in Des Moines, so I went to Des Moines.”
John tried to go to work for the owner of Parrot Film Company, but the company was in bankruptcy and had no interest in hiring another employee.
“I told him that I didn’t know what his gross income was, but that I had the personality that I would double his gross income in six months or I would quit,” John said.
Instead, John offered to buy the company. He was told that it would take $5,000 to get out of bankruptcy.
“I didn’t have any money. I was a teacher,” he said. “I remember my answer was, ‘You might as well be asking for moon rocks. I don’t have $5,000.’”
In fact, John said he had just $500, and he still had to buy groceries.
After a call to the bankruptcy judge, John bought Parrot Film Company for $5,000 and was allowed to do so on $250 payments.
Theater Advertising Business
That was in 1977 when he bought the oldest theater advertising company in the United States and moved it to Sioux City from Des Moines.
“I owed him $4,750, but within six weeks I had it paid off,” he added.
The company provided local advertising for movie theaters, giving those theaters a much-needed economic boost.
At the time he made the purchase, they had just four accounts. Today, the company personally services more than 400.
“We grew,” he said.
In the beginning, John benefitted from word-of-mouth, traveling from Iowa to Nebraska, Colorado, and Nevada to Arizona and New Mexico. He built a reputation for customer service with a personal touch, and it served him well.
“We are in just about every state now,” he said.
John worked hard to upgrade from black and white advertising to color, and by the early 1980s, the company upgraded from a printing press to computers.
Now, the company provides advertising using digital animation.
Business Challenges
In the early 1990s, movie studios realized they were missing out on advertising income and restricted advertising, essentially cutting off that line of income for theaters.
“They saw there was money to be made in advertising,” he said. “You used to see a car pull up, a cop get out and arrest the bad guy. Today, you see a Ford pull up, a policeman gets out, and he has a Smith and Wesson and probably has a hat on that says something else.”
He knew that he would be out of business, and if the movie industry was successful in their advertising restrictions, many theaters might have been, too.
John began pleading his case to lawmakers to no avail until a chance encounter with former Congressman Fred Grandy of Iowa, the former actor who once portrayed purser Burl “Gopher” Smith on the sitcom “The Love Boat” that played from 1977-1986.
John, with assistance from Grandy and others, saw the restrictions lifted and theaters once again benefitted from advertising revenue.
Accolades and Changes
John’s hard work and devotion to the business earned him the title of 2019 Vendor of the Year for ShowSouth – a large theater convention in the United States.
The business he saved and grew was moved to Omaha in 2011, and John’s son is now a principal for the company his dad built.
Much has changed since then. Downtown Missouri Valley is smaller now, the population has decreased by half, and John – a Missouri Valley alumnus, record-holding high school athlete, junior Olympic hurdler, coach, and educator turned box office advertising trailblazer. He is now a great-grandfather living in Arizona.
“We now have over 400 theaters across the United States, and I am one of the brokers for Screenvision, which has more than 18,000 screens,” John said, “and I make a little more than I did teaching school.”
