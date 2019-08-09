July 1 was the beginning of the International Lions Club year and brought with it the installation of new local officers. The 2019/2020 President is Carol Clausen, Vice-President is Lisa Gochenour, Treasurer is Sue Cathcart, and Secretary is Minnie Fisher.
The Lion’s Club meets twice each month on the first and third Mondays of the month at Pizza Ranch in Missouri Valley. Meetings begin at 6 p.m.
The Lion’s Club welcomes anyone interested in checking out a meeting, or possibly joining their fun group.
Allen Zobel, the new District Governor, and his wife, Chrystal, visited the local chapter during their July 15 meeting.
Zobel shared his goals and ideas for the upcoming year with the club, which celebrated 66 years of community service on June 29.
“If you want to be part of a group that makes a difference and helps your community – look no further! We want to talk with you and invite you to share your talents with the world,” stated Fischer.
