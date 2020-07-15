Busy Bee’s Playground, located at 419 E. Erie St. in Missouri Valley opened on Saturday, July 4.
Owned by Emily and Casey Fitzgibbon, the playground features lots of indoor play equipment to keep kids busy, including a jump house, a ball pit, and a play center with a slide.
This option works well anytime, and especially when the weather prohibits outdoor play.
The business is still growing, and accepting memberships daily.
“More equipment is coming,” Emily promised. “Shipping has been a nightmare with COVID.”
The business hosted a summer camp for all ages on Saturday, July 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Participants put up a tent, went on a nature scavenger hunt, and built a “fire.”
Stop in to see what they have to offer, and sign up for fun activities.
