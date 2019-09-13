The 2019 Missouri Valley Homecoming Court. From left, Jacob Polzin, son of Amy Polzin and Chad Polzin; Maddy Lager, daughter of Pat and Tanya Lager; Jed Kyle, son of Ron and Judy Kyle; Emma Jimmerson, daughter of Jennifer Jimmerson and Bryan Jimmerson; Steavie Kean, son of Brian and Christine Kean; Kinsey Crispin, daughter of Kim and Bruce Crispin; Nick Haynes, son of Cindy and Roy Haynes; Ashlyn Cook, daughter of Jerry and Kim Cook; Ross Garner, son of John and Jaime Garner; and Kimberlyn Christensen, daughter of Kevin and Carla Christensen.