The 2019 Missouri Valley Homecoming Court was announced on Sunday night. They include, from left, Jacob Polzin, son of Amy Polzin and Chad Polzin; Maddy Lager, daughter of Pat and Tanya Lager; Jed Kyle, son of Ron and Judy Kyle; Emma Jimmerson, daughter of Jennifer Jimmerson and Bryan Jimmerson; Steavie Kean, son of Brian and Christine Kean; Kinsey Crispin, daughter of Kim and Bruce Crispin; Nick Haynes, son of Cindy and Roy Haynes; Ashlyn Cook, daughter of Jerry and Kim Cook; Ross Garner, son of John and Jaime Garner; and Kimberlyn Christensen, daughter of Kevin and Carla Christensen. The Homecoming Royalty will be announced at the halftime of the Homecoming game on Friday evening at the Big Reds Stadium in Missouri Valley.

