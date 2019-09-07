Missouri Valley High School will celebrate homecoming next week with the theme, “Blast from the Past.” Following is a schedule of activities taking place throughout the week.
Homecoming Kickoff:
• Sunday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m., Missouri Valley Athletic Complex.
• Tailgate concessions sponsored by MVHS Math Club starting at 5:30 p.m.
• Powder puff game, tug of war, senior dance, announcement of Homecoming Court, jersey auction.
Dress-Up Days:
• Monday, Sept. 9 – High School: Dress Your Decade. Dress in the fashion of your class’s chosen decade. (Freshmen – ‘50s, Sophomores – ‘60s, Juniors – ‘70s, Seniors – ‘80s). Middle School and Elementary School – dress any decade.
• Tuesday, Sept. 10 – You do You Decade Do (style your hair according to ANY decade you love. Middle School: Hairstyles from any decade; Elementary: Wacky/Retro Hair.
• Wednesday, Sept. 11 – Famous Figures. TV, movie, or historical figure from your class’s decade – Freshmen: ‘50s, Sophomores: ‘60s, Juniors: ‘70s, Seniors: ‘80s. Middle School and Elementary School: Famous Figures from Any Decade.
• Thursday, Sept. 12 – Throwback Thursday (retro Missouri Valley gear). Middle School – Throwback Thursday – Retro MV gear; Elementary: Throw on your PJs Thursday – Pajama Day.
• Friday, Sept. 13 – Spirit Day (Blast your Big Red Pride) in all buildings.
Elementary Mini-Pep Rally (Elementary Only):
• Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. – Coach Barker, a few football players, and a few football cheerleaders.
Homecoming Pep Rally:
• Friday, Sept. 13, 2 p.m., at the Missouri Valley High School gymnasium. The community is welcome to attend.
Football Game, Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.:
• Homecoming King and Queen crowned at halftime.
Homecoming Dance:
• Friday Sept. 13, 9 p.m. to midnight. Music provided by Travis Short. Concessions provided my MVHS Speech. Photography by MVHS Journalism.
