Though a preferred Highway 30 bypass route around Missouri Valley is not expected until late summer or early fall of next year, Iowa Department of Transportation’s Danny Zeiman said that Alternative Six for the project is currently the favored of two alternative routes still being considered.
“We are officially down to two alternatives, but things still may change. Initial analysis provides support for Alternative Six, but we are still progressing towards a preferred alternative, and we must consider the purpose and need of the project, public comments, and impacts to the human and natural environment before there can be a final decision,” Zeiman said. “We will be presenting the proposed preferred alternative in the Environmental Assessment and hold a formal public hearing to receive input on this alternative next summer or fall.”
Zeiman explained at a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13, with the Harrison County Supervisors, Missouri Valley City Engineer Jim Olmsted, and City Clerk Jodie Flaherty that Alternative Six is shorter and less costly.
Alternative Two is 5.25 miles long, while Alternative Six is 3.75 miles long. Both tie into the Interstate 29/Highway 30 interchange at South Willow Street, traveling eastbound on the south side of Canal Street.
Alternative Six concludes on the east edge of Missouri Valley near Melrose Lane and is estimated to cost $71 million.
Alternative Two is estimated at $94 million and concludes east of the Harrison County Welcome Center and Historical Village. This alternative lacks direct access to the Welcome Center.
“Both alternatives do accommodate a dual purpose function,” Zeiman said. “What that means is that we are looking at incorporating a levee into the roadbed to help provide flood protection for the City of Missouri Valley.”
Because a levee is to be incorporated, IDOT is working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The levee aspect of the bypass could be offset as building directly under the highway poses several potential problems in the future.
Zeiman said that they await more information from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete that aspect.
“There was a previous study done by the Army Corps of Engineers that really provides that flood protection from Willow Creek and the Boyer River,” Zeiman added. “With that, there are two separate studies going on – our own bypass study that is looking at a levee, and also the Army Corps of Engineers is doing a Willow Creek levee study that runs concurrently.”
The Willow Creek levee is still in the early planning phase, but that levee would have to work in tandem with the bypass levee.
“We are anticipating that the tie-in would have to be somewhere north of the lagoons near Canal Street,” Zeiman added. “Those details would need to be worked out. There is going to be a meeting in early 2020 to work on details, but that meeting hasn’t been set at this time.”
Public access was also discussed, particularly on the east edge of town. Iowa DOT is collaborating with local agencies to refine access.
The tie-in for alternative six has direct access to a cemetery, which could lead to difficulties for future funeral processions.
“Access to the cemetery is still being evaluated at this time as we are looking into a few different options,” Zeiman said.
Alternative Two bypasses the Harrison County Welcome Center so access is hindered.
The bypass will be graded for a four-lane highway, but will be built as a paved two-lane initially. If traffic flow counts mandate a four-lane highway in the future, additional paved lanes can be added.
“The bypass is anticipated to be constructed approximately 15 feet high, measured from the existing ground. This may vary some as analysis is ongoing,” Zeiman said. “This elevation is needed to construct the levee high enough to provide flood protection for the City of Missouri Valley and includes the thickness of the roadway.”
Citizens can expect more public meetings in the future as the project progresses.
Iowa DOT plans another public meeting in the near future.
The Environmental Assessment is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2020 with Right of Way negotiations programmed in FY 2024. The other elements of the project are not scheduled at this time and will be programmed when funding becomes available.
Zeiman expects the study will be done in the fall of 2020, and once it is complete that final design of the project can begin. Right of Way negotiations is currently programmed in FY 2024 (July 2023 – June 2024). The other elements of the project and construction are not planned at this time, and will be programmed when funding becomes available.
