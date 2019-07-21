A Missouri Valley firefighter was arrested in Johnson County, Mo., on six felony charges of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office’s website, Jeffrey Bierbrodt, 35, of Missouri Valley, was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Wednesday, July 17, on three felony counts of child pornography possession and three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as one count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor, which is a class A misdemeanor.
According to KMZU 100.7 FM’s website, court documents state Bierbordt “solicited nude images from a victim under 18 years of age, and distributed them over the internet during the month of July, 2019.”
The sheriff’s office booking of Bierbrodt states that bond was set at $100,000.
The Missouri Valley Fire Department published the following press release on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon regarding Bierbrodt’s arrest:
“FIREFIGHTER Jeff Bierbrodt was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case the moment we were made aware of his arrest. This in no way reflects on the great men and women of the Missouri Valley Fire Department and our commitment to the citizens of Missouri Valley.”
According to the Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s roster published in the Missouri Valley Times-News Hometown Heroes section in October 2018, Bierbrodt is the fire department’s chaplain as well.
KMZU reported that a case review for Bierbrodt is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Johnson County, Mo., is located in western Missouri, southeast of the Kansas City metropolitan area. The county seat is Warrensburg.
