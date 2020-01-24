The Missouri Valley Elementary School expansion project is currently coming in below budget by more than $450,000, according to a report from Randy Sharp of Estes Construction.
Concrete work is currently estimated at more than $30,000 below budget, mechanical work is estimated to cost $27,740 less than budgeted, and the pre-engineered metal building is estimated to be $43,648 less than planned.
But the bulk of the difference comes with a line item called General Trades. Originally, the district budgeted $2,126,000 for general trades, but current estimates have that coming in at $1,967,433 for a total savings of $158,567.
Concrete work is being completed, and within the next few weeks, the classroom building should begin to take shape.
“We are expecting, within the next two to three weeks, to see structural steel coming to the site,” Randy Sharp said. “Probably in about three weeks, we will be going vertical with that.”
Now that contracts for construction have been completed, Sharp is moving forward on the next steps.
“Now that we have the construction contracts out, we are going to move into the planning on getting somebody to help with picking out of furnishings, and we are going to sit down with your IT folks and make sure we have all the technology issues covered,” he said.
The district budgeted $75,000 for furniture, fixtures, and equipment.
“When will we start seeing activity in the main office,” Director John Ferris asked.
Dr. Brent Hoesing, Superintendent of Schools, said that work will not begin until the coming summer.
“Most likely, we will have to figure out a way to have Wrap-around here at the high school for the summer because there won’t be any space for them at the elementary,” Hoesing added. “CMBA is creating indoor walk-throughs for us that we can share that (information) with the community.”
Sharp finished by encouraging staff to encourage industrial arts students, and those with an interest in skilled trades, to visit with the workers when it is safe to do so.
“We want to get students interested in those trades and give them every opportunity to explore that,” Sharp said. “We are there for those tours, or to come to a class, or do anything we can to get the word out about how cool construction is and how much money you can make right out of high school.”
